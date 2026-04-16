‘Troubling times’: Clinton County Council calls for sheriff, jail matron to resign

The Clinton County Council filed a formal resolution demanding the resignation of the county sheriff and jail matron facing criminal charges.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced charges against Richard Kelly and Ashley Kelly on April 9. The married couple serves as sheriff and jail matron respectively.

Also charged was Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter, who faces accusations of false informing and official misconduct. Police said he lied to Indiana State Police during a theft and fraud investigation in 2024.

The Kellys appeared in court Tuesday morning. They received several protective orders, including orders protecting current jail and sheriff's office employees.

Their jury trial is scheduled for July 14.

Both Kellys remain actively serving in their positions as of Thursday.

The council's resolution states the county has endured "troubling and challenging times" since the Kellys took their roles.

These challenges forced the county to handle "numerous" legal matters. Issues include jail commissary misappropriations, State Board of Accounts investigations, and a complaint filed by the Indiana Attorney General.

The attorney general's complaint seeks to "recover monies unjustly taken by the Kellys," according to the resolution.

The State Board of Accounts investigation requires repayment of misused funds. The county must also cover investigation costs.

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Tuesday's court orders will severely limit the Kellys' ability to work at the jail and sheriff's office, the council said.

"The combined effect of these new alleged crimes and the inability of the Kellys to perform their daily duties creates a situation that demands the County Council take action," the resolution states.

The council aims to "protect the fiscal integrity of the County within the Clinton County Jail and Sheriff's Office."

The resolution includes several demands:



Restrict the Kellys' access to county fiscal resources and financial management tools

Transfer temporary fiscal operational management of the jail and sheriff's office to the Clinton County Auditor

Ask the Indiana General Assembly to review and potentially strengthen laws overseeing sheriff departments

Allow alternative means to remove sheriffs in emergencies "such as is occurring in Clinton County"

Demand the Clinton County Commissioners require the Kellys' immediate resignation

The goal is to "restore confidence and accountability within the jail and sheriff's office," according to officials.

The Clinton County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, April 21. The agenda for that meeting has not been released.

