Crashes, black ice shut down both directions of I-865 near Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Hazardous driving conditions from black ice have led to multiple crashes and major traffic disruptions across central Indiana on Thursday.

The Indiana State Police said troopers are shutting down both directions of Interstate 865 on the northwest side of Indianapolis due to several crashes and icy pavement. Eastbound I-865 is closed from Interstate 65, while westbound lanes are closed from Interstate 465. Officials have not released details on injuries or the number of vehicles involved.

The closures come after Lebanon police reported black ice and several crashes earlier Thursday that halted traffic on Interstate 65 in both directions. Southbound I-65 has been closed all morning and remained shut down as of early Thursday afternoon. Northbound I-65 traffic is moving, but police describe conditions as “crawling” due to ongoing congestion and slick roads.

Authorities in both jurisdictions urge drivers to slow down, increase following distances, and plan for extended travel times. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes until conditions improve and crews can reopen affected roadways.

