Broad Ripple Art Fair announces music lineup

INDIANAPOLIS — The Broad Ripple Art Fair returns this year after a two-year hiatus.

The, typically annual, art fair brings together visual art, music and food for two days in Broad Ripple.

The Indianapolis Arts Center, which hosts the annual event that draws in nearly 15,000 people, announced a heavier music focus to the 50th-anniversary celebration this year with local acts such Rob Dixon, Pavel Polanco-Safadit, Bashiri Asad, The Doo Band, The Blue Side, Living Proof, Rusty Redenbacher and more.

The Indy Jazz Fest curates the music for the event.

“This year’s event is going to be really spectacular,” said local musician and Indy Jazz Fest Artistic Director Rob Dixon. “We look forward to showcasing a great lineup of musicians based here in Indianapolis, especially after all that our music community has endured these last couple of years. Continuing to support the awesome talent we have right here in our community is what the Indianapolis Art Center and Indianapolis Jazz Foundation is all about.”

Rob Dixon, The Doo Band and The Blue Side are slated to take the stage on Saturday. Pavel’s Global Jazz Ensemble, Living Proof, The Bashiri Asad Band and DJ Rusty Redenbacher are scheduled to take the stage on Sunday.

The Broad Ripple Art Fair takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 14 and 15 at the Indianapolis Art Center located at 820 E. 67th St. in Indianapolis.