IU Indy makes a name for itself following IUPUI split

INDIANAPOLIS — The union between Indiana University and Purdue University officially dissolved on July 1, 2024. Since IUPUI went defunct a year ago, Indiana University Indianapolis and Purdue University in Indianapolis have developed their own distinct identities.

IU Indianapolis chancellor Latha Ramchand says the university is flourishing without Purdue's partnership.

"Last year, our freshman class grew by 10 percent. This year, that's going to be closer to 20 percent," Ramchand said.

The university is also growing with new construction, most notably with a STEM laboratory for science research and the James T. Morris Arena for IU Indy athletics.

"We want to make sure that when you come to our university and get what we have to offer, your life is much better at that point than when you started," Ramchand said.

Phoenix Schlebecker came to the former IUPUI for an undergraduate degree and is now studying for a master's degree at IU Indianapolis.

"It's been a really interesting journey to be right there at the cusp of it," Schlebecker said. "Getting used to the name is still a little bit hard, but everyone else is struggling just as much as I am."

However, Schlebecker said they are not struggling at all with IU Indianapolis' academic structure.

"I really appreciate that I can get all of the same programs and classes that are offered in Bloomington up here," Schlebecker said. "The sociology department here has some fantastic people doing work on the national level. It's almost like nothing has changed, other than the name."

Ramchand wants to make sure prospective students in Indiana and beyond remember the university's new name and educational focus.

"We can build all of these buildings, but the way it resonates through the community is determined by the students who raise their hand and say, 'I want to go to IU Indianapolis,'" Ramchand said.