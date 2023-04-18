Bounce the Mall event coming to Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — You can jump for joy next month.
That is because the “Bounce The Mall” is coming to Castleton Square Mall.
The inflatable bounce house festival will set up outside the mall beginning Saturday, May 6 and May 21.
Included in a $23 pass is 90 minutes of entertainment featuring eight interactive inflatables, a 600 foot obstacle course, a bottomless ball pit and a disco dome with live DJs.
For more information visit bouncethemall.com.
Latest Stories
-
Indiana Fever introduce Grace BergerThe Indiana Fever officially welcomed former IU guard Grace Berger to the team and introduced her to the media Tuesday morning
Randy Travis, his band set for appearance at Brown County Music CenterTravis will make a special appearance at the show that features a performance of all of his 16 No. 1 hits by the original Randy Travis Band and guest vocalist James Dupré.
Southwest Airlines flights resume after FAA requested ground stopSouthwest Airlines confirmed it briefly issued a ground stop nationwide as requested by the FAA Tuesday morning.
Colts owner Jim Irsay announces "Million Dollar Schedule Challenge"Colts owner Jim Irsay announces challenge where one contestant can win $1 million by accurately predicting Colts entire 2023 regular season schedule