Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

Bounce the Mall event coming to Castleton

Bounce The Mall.jpg
Bounce The Mall
Bounce The Mall.jpg
Posted at 2:21 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 14:21:32-04

INDIANAPOLIS — You can jump for joy next month.

That is because the “Bounce The Mall” is coming to Castleton Square Mall.

The inflatable bounce house festival will set up outside the mall beginning Saturday, May 6 and May 21.

Included in a $23 pass is 90 minutes of entertainment featuring eight interactive inflatables, a 600 foot obstacle course, a bottomless ball pit and a disco dome with live DJs.

For more information visit bouncethemall.com.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE