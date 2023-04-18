Bounce the Mall event coming to Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — You can jump for joy next month.

That is because the “Bounce The Mall” is coming to Castleton Square Mall.

The inflatable bounce house festival will set up outside the mall beginning Saturday, May 6 and May 21.

Included in a $23 pass is 90 minutes of entertainment featuring eight interactive inflatables, a 600 foot obstacle course, a bottomless ball pit and a disco dome with live DJs.

For more information visit bouncethemall.com.