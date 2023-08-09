Watch Now
EntertainmentEntertainment News

Actions

Comedian Chris Tucker to perform at Murat Theatre in December

Chris Tucker
Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Chris Tucker arrives for the world premiere of "Air" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film &amp; TV Festival on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Chris Tucker
Posted at 10:17 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 10:17:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Chris Tucker is hitting the road for his first major tour in 12 years this fall and it includes a stop in Indianapolis.

Tucker, an award-winning actor and producer, will embark on a 30-city tour in the fall. He will perform at the Murat Theatre in downtown Indianapolis on December 2.

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour." said Chris Tucker.

Tickets go on sale through LiveNation at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 11.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE