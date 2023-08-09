Comedian Chris Tucker to perform at Murat Theatre in December

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Chris Tucker is hitting the road for his first major tour in 12 years this fall and it includes a stop in Indianapolis.

Tucker, an award-winning actor and producer, will embark on a 30-city tour in the fall. He will perform at the Murat Theatre in downtown Indianapolis on December 2.

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour." said Chris Tucker.

Tickets go on sale through LiveNation at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 11.