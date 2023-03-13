Watch Now
Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional visiting Indy in June

The bands will play White River State Park on June 17
Adam Duritz
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Adam Duritz of Counting Crows performs on stage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Adam Duritz
Posted at 10:49 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 10:49:14-04

INDIANAPOLIS — World-renowned rock band Counting Crows will return to Indianapolis this summer.

The band announced the Banshee Season Tour on Monday and are scheduled to play the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, June 17.

Dashboard Confessional and Frank Turner are scheduled to appear as opening and featured acts for the band.

“One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music," Counting Crows frontman Adam Durtiz said. "It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too. Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summers ever.”

Ticket presale begins March 14 and general sales begin March 17 through LiveNation.

