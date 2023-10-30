Creed to bring Summer of '99 Tour to Noblesville in 2024

NOBLESVILLE — The long awaited return of Creed to Indiana has been scheduled for August 2024.

Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips will band together for a tour across the U.S. in 2024 and it includes a stop at Ruoff Music Center.

The bands hit songs of "One Last Breath", "Higher", "My Sacrifice", "With Arms Wide Open", and "My Own Prison" have amassed more than one billion streams.

3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven will join the band returning from their 11 year hiatus.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3.