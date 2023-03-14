Everclear, Lit to headline new off-roading, concert crossover event in Attica

ATTICA — 90s rock, off-roading and content creation are all in store for fans that attend the 2023 Badlands Bash in Attica this year.

The Badlands Bash is a brand-new event scheduled for July 1 in Fountain County.

The event will feature 90s rock icons Everclear and Lit at the Badlands Offroad Park located at 3468 County Road 100 West in Attica.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday on the Badlands Bash website.

The venue will also host country music duo Big & Rich on July 29.