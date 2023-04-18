Watch Now
Greta Van Fleet set for Gainbridge Fieldhouse show in September

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Josh Kiszka, left, and Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet perform at "Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert," Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 9:31 AM, Apr 18, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award winning rockers Greta Van Fleet with bring their Starcatcher World Tour to Indianapolis in September.

In celebration of their much anticipated forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, due July 21 on Lava/Republic Records, Greta Van Fleet are set to stop in downtown Indianapolis on Friday, September 22 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with special guests Surf Curse.

Tickets go on sale through LiveNation at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

