Greta Van Fleet set for Gainbridge Fieldhouse show in September

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award winning rockers Greta Van Fleet with bring their Starcatcher World Tour to Indianapolis in September.
In celebration of their much anticipated forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, due July 21 on Lava/Republic Records, Greta Van Fleet are set to stop in downtown Indianapolis on Friday, September 22 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with special guests Surf Curse.
Tickets go on sale through LiveNation at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21.
