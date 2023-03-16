Watch Now
Indiana comedienne Ms. Pat to perform at Clowes Hall during first theater tour

Posted at 12:56 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 12:56:16-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana-based comedienne and star of the Ms. Pat Show on BET, Ms. Pat, will headline he first ever theater tour later this year – including a stop at Clowes Memorial Hall on the campus of Butler University.

Ms. Pat, will take the stage at Clowes Hall on September 9 as part of the “Ya Girl Done Made It” tour.

Ticket for the show go on sale March 17.

