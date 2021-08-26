Indianapolis venues and concerts requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or negative tests

INDIANAPOLIS — Some Indianapolis venues and artists coming to the city will now require proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter concerts.

On Wednesday, The Hi-Fi in Fountain Square announced it will require guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1. Such precautions come as the venue has a stocked line-up with both local and nationally touring artists. The requirements are also in place for Hi-Fi's outdoor stage, the Hi-Fi Annex, and its Lo-Fi Lounge.

With the recent spike in COVID-19's delta variant, cities across the country are taking the extra step in precautionary measures to assure events can go on despite the ongoing pandemic.

"Our industry and artists demand a safe environment to perform. As such, it is our duty to ensure doing our best to ensure the safest possible experience for the artist and our customers," Hi-Fi wrote under its "Health Check & Safety Policies" on its website.

The Indiana Independent Venue Alliance (IIVA) and Indianapolis Arts Council announced last week they were teaming up to help venues across the state set up entrance procedures for verifications from guests. They're using a free app called "Bindle" which allows concert-goers to upload their health documents.

Hi-Fi's announcement follows a similar announcement from Live Nation — which operates the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, the Old National Center, and Ruoff Music Center. Live Nation will require all artists and fans to either show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test, where permitted by law, beginning October 4.

While concerts don't appear to be stopping any time soon, neither does the coronavirus pandemic.

List of venues in Indianapolis requiring proof of vaccination:



Hi-Fi (includes Hi-Fi Annex)

List of concerts coming to Indianapolis that are requiring proof of vaccination:



Maroon 5 - Ruoff Music Center

Dead & Company - Ruoff Music Center

Jonas Brothers - Ruoff Music Center

Phoebe Bridgers - TCU Amphitheatre

Daniel Sloss - Old National Centre

Although The Vogue in Broad Ripple has yet to announce its own vaccine requirement, a last-minute change for a show Wednesday night led to some frustration from a ticket buyer.

Joe Emmert told WRTV he and his girlfriend had just learned Wednesday morning that Colin Hay, the artist they were expecting to see that evening, put a vaccine requirement in place for his performances.

Emmert said The Vogue offered him a refund but shared his frustrations about what he says was short notice.

"They're being nice about it, being reasonable about it. That's the good thing about it," Emmert said. "Two days ahead when you bought the tickets on August 2nd, isn't enough time."