Jennifer Lopez returns to touring, plans show for Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Another one of the world's biggest superstars will take the stage inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse this summer.

Jennifer Lopez announced her return to touring on Thursday and it includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 27.

The This Is Me…Now The Tour., is Lopez's return to touring after a five year break.

The tour will feature Lopez performing her catalog of chart-breaking hits across her renowned discography, as well as new songs from her album, This Is Me...Now.

Presales are underway and tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23.