Indy 500 inspires local clothing company and filmmaker behind 'Hoosiers'

SPEEDWAY — Homefield Apparel founder Connor Hitchcock and 'Hoosiers' writer Angelo Pizzo both try to share Indiana's culture with the world. They are now finding their creative fuel thanks to the Indianapolis 500.

Hitchcock and Pizzo shared the same suite on Gasoline Alley during practice Monday afternoon to attract investors for their projects.

Homefield is based in Speedway and produces apparel for more than 200 colleges across America. They also design unique clothes for the Indy 500 which are licensed and sold inside of the speedway every year.

"We don't make anything outside of collegiate products unless it's Indianapolis specific," Hitchcock said. "I go on campuses all the time and see our gear, but it means that much more when I see IMS gear all over the track."

Pizzo is planning to write a movie entitled 'First 500', which will tell the story of the first Indianapolis 500 and its founder Carl Fisher.

"It's been a dream of mine for a long time," Pizzo said. "A lot of people have no idea how unusual it was to build a track of this size."

Pizzo hopes to start filming this summer and release First 500 by next year's Indy 500. He sees it as the third film in his Indiana trilogy, which includes 'Hoosiers' and 'Rudy.'

"Carl Fisher is one of the most fascinating characters I've ever written," Pizzo said. "He was charismatic. He was complicated. He was headstrong. I would write a movie about him even if the 500 wasn't involved."

Homefield's Indianapolis Motor Speedway products are available right now on the track and online. Hitchcock said he often thinks about how his clothes can spread the word of the Indy 500 far and wide.

"Why make the exact same thing others are making? What's going to be the difference?" Hitchcock said. "We take a lot of pride in being from Indianapolis. It's always cool to see it go from here to all 50 states and dozens of countries around the world."