KISS to return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in November, days before their "last show ever"

Posted at 10:41 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 10:41:23-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Rock N' Roll legends KISS will return to Indianapolis in November for what they say are their "absolute final shows of their final tour".

The band will play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, November 25.

The tour will culminate with the band's last show ever on December 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tickets go on sale through LiveNation on March 10 at 10 a.m.

