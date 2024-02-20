Watch Now
Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor set return date for Ruoff Music Center

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
James Taylor performs at the 7th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:08 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 11:08:55-05

NOBLESVILLE — James Taylor will bring his warm baritone voice along with his All-Star Band to Ruoff Music Center this summer.

On Tuesday, Taylor announced his return to central Indiana for June 11.

Taylor's music continues to have an influence on songwriters and music lovers around the world with hits like “Fire and Rain,” “Country Road,” “Something in the Way She Moves,” “Your Smiling Face,” “Carolina In My Mind,” and “Sweet Baby James."

Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums since his first release in 1968. He has won multiple Grammy Awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame and was honored by The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences as a MUSICARES Person of the Year.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

