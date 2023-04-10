Lil Baby to play Gainbridge Fieldhouse in September

INDIANAPOLIS — Fresh off the release of his new music video for "Forever" and his appearance on Saturday Night Live, Lil Baby announced his 2023 summer tour this week.

Lil Baby will play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 6 will support from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho.

Tickets for the Indianapolis show go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m through LiveNation.