Lil Baby to play Gainbridge Fieldhouse in September
Lil Baby performs "Freestyle" at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 1:45 PM, Apr 10, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Fresh off the release of his new music video for "Forever" and his appearance on Saturday Night Live, Lil Baby announced his 2023 summer tour this week.
Lil Baby will play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 6 will support from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho.
Tickets for the Indianapolis show go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m through LiveNation.
