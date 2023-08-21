Wynonna to perform first two albums in full in October at Murat Theater

INDIANAPOLIS — One of Country music’s most legendary voices, Wynonna, has announced her upcoming tour and it begins with a stop at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

During the shows, Wynonna will play her first two albums "Wynonna" and "Tell Me Why" from front to back. She will then perform a finale of her other hits along with The Judds Classics.

"Getting to share this tour with the fans who have been with me for 40 years, means the world to me," Judd said. "Deep diving into my first two solo albums, "Wynonna" and "Tell Me Why," track by track, will be a trip down memory lane. As I sit and listen to these two records, I’m flooded with the memories that surrounded that time in my life. The fans held me up and supported me through that season of change in 1992, and I now see “herstory” repeating itself. This music healed me then and is healing me now. The circle of life continues…"