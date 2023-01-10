Watch Now
Hank Williams Jr. returning to Ruoff Music Center in June

Old Crow Medicine Show will serve as a special guest for the show
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 13:09:54-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. will bring all his rowdy friends out to Ruoff Music Center this Summer.

The County Music Hall of Famer and singer of many hits like "A Country Boy Can Survive", "Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound" and "Family Tradition" will visit Ruoff Music Center on June 17 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Williams will be supported in the performance by Old Crow Medicine Show.

Tickets go on sell this Friday, June 13, at 10 a.m.

