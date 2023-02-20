Indiana State Museum to stay open later on Thursdays

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Museum announced that it will be expanding its Thursday hours beginning March 2. The museum will close at 8 p.m. rather than its usual closing time of 5 p.m.

“This is a new opportunity for people to visit the museum during a time when it has traditionally not been accessible,” said Eric Todd, vice president of operations for the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites. “This should give working people who may be busy on the weekend the opportunity to visit when it fits into their schedules.”

The museum plans to evaluate the audience for Late Night Thursdays before adding additional programming during the summer. Potential events include game nights, college nights and events based around the museum’s exhibits.

The Indiana State Museum currently has an art exhibit by Frank Dudley inspired by the Indiana Dunes on display until June 25. There is also a vintage car exhibit open until Oct. 15. Coming on March 18 until Oct. 29 is an educational exhibit on how the 19th-century Black community fought for freedom.

The museum’s hours for the remaining days are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $17 for adults, $16 for seniors, $12 for children and $5 for current college students with an Indiana school ID.

Admission is discounted $2 after 3 p.m.