10 Indianapolis restaurants featured in Midwest Black Restaurant Week

INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time, the organization "Black Restaurant Week" is hosting its "Midwest Black Restaurant Week" and Indianapolis has made the map.
The 2021 campaign is about helping Black-owned culinary businesses recover from the loss of revenue many businesses faced due to the pandemic.
The organization overall works to celebrate the flavors of Black, African American, African, and Caribbean cuisines nationwide.
"Most businesses do not have marketing/PR/advertising dollars to promote their business; thus, Black Restaurant Week, LLC. was developed to shine a light on minority-owned businesses – aiding them in building community awareness to increase their bottom line," Black Restaurant Week stated in a release.
This year, 10 Indianapolis restaurants are taking part in Midwest Black Restaurant Week with specially fixed menus. They are:
- Yaso Jamaican Grill: 1501 Prospect Street
- Huge Impact Mobile Food Truck: 5108 West 38th Street
- Chef Oya's The Trap: 3355 North Keystone Avenue
- Maxine's Chicken and Waffles: 132 North East Street
- The Missing Brick: 6404 Rucker Road
- Krab Kingz Seafood Indianapolis: 10537 East Washington Street
- Black Bowe Bistro & Bakery: 3031 North Centennial Street
- R&R Extreme Wings: 4361 North Keystone Avenue
- His Place Eatery: 6916 East 30th Street
- Tea's Me Indy: 140 East 22nd Street
Organizers are waiving participation fees this year because of “financial uncertainty and with the unfortunate escalation of racial injustice incidents."