10 Indianapolis restaurants featured in Midwest Black Restaurant Week

Nicole Griffin
Tea's Me
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jul 27, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time, the organization "Black Restaurant Week" is hosting its "Midwest Black Restaurant Week" and Indianapolis has made the map.

The 2021 campaign is about helping Black-owned culinary businesses recover from the loss of revenue many businesses faced due to the pandemic.

The organization overall works to celebrate the flavors of Black, African American, African, and Caribbean cuisines nationwide.

"Most businesses do not have marketing/PR/advertising dollars to promote their business; thus, Black Restaurant Week, LLC. was developed to shine a light on minority-owned businesses – aiding them in building community awareness to increase their bottom line," Black Restaurant Week stated in a release.

This year, 10 Indianapolis restaurants are taking part in Midwest Black Restaurant Week with specially fixed menus. They are:

Organizers are waiving participation fees this year because of “financial uncertainty and with the unfortunate escalation of racial injustice incidents."

