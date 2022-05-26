Events around Indianapolis during Memorial Day weekend

Indianapolis — Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner and certain cities and organizations have planned events to commemorate our fallen service members who have served in the military.
Here's a list of events happening this Memorial Day Weekend:
Hamilton County
- Memorial Day Service
- Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. at Hamilton Memorial Park
- This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit their website.
- Fishers Memorial Day Ceremony
- Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. in front of Fishers City Hall
- This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.
- Memorial Day at Urban Vines
- Monday, May 30 at 12:00 p.m. at Urban Vines
- This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.
- Honor the Brave 5K
Henry County
- New Castle Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade
- Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.
- The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.
Morgan County
- Memorial Day Service
- Monday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Newby Memorial Elementary School
- This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.
Marion County
- Memorial Day Hero Challenge
- CJ Rayburn Inaugural Stronger Than Dirt Memorial Classic
- Monday, May 30 at 6 p.m. at Marion County Fairgrounds
- All tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the event. For more information, visit their website.
To add your organization to this list, email news@wrtv.com.
