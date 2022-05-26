Events around Indianapolis during Memorial Day weekend

Indianapolis — Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner and certain cities and organizations have planned events to commemorate our fallen service members who have served in the military.

Here's a list of events happening this Memorial Day Weekend:

Hamilton County

Memorial Day Service

Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. at Hamilton Memorial Park This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit their website.



Fishers Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. in front of Fishers City Hall This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.



Memorial Day at Urban Vines

Monday, May 30 at 12:00 p.m. at Urban Vines This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.

Honor the Brave 5K

Monday, May 30 at 8:00 a.m. in Downtown Fishers Sign up to register here. For more information, visit their website.



Henry County

New Castle Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade

Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.



Morgan County

Memorial Day Service

Monday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Newby Memorial Elementary School This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.



Marion County

Memorial Day Hero Challenge

Monday, May 30 at 8:30 a.m. at The Avondale Meadows YMCA Sign up to register here. For more information, visit their website.



CJ Rayburn Inaugural Stronger Than Dirt Memorial Classic

Monday, May 30 at 6 p.m. at Marion County Fairgrounds All tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the event. For more information, visit their website.



