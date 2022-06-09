Live Nation offers special $20.22 tickets for summer shows

INDIANAPOLIS — Live Nation has announced a limited ticket offer where concert tickets can be bought at $20.22 for select shows.

During a limited time, Live Nation is selling these tickets exclusively online and will be available from Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, June 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Concerts will be held either at Old National Center or the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

For more information on tickets, visit its website.

Dates and acts:

Old National Centre

Motion City Soundtrack

June 11

The Wrecks

June 21

Dean Lewis

June 25

mike.

July 5

AJJ

July 7

Avatar

July 13

Big Gigantic

July 20

Brit Floyd

July 24

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour

August 11

Emo Night La

August 12

Oliver Tree with JAWNY and Huddy

August 23

Charlotte Sands

September 7



TCU Amphitheater