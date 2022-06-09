Watch
Live Nation offers special $20.22 tickets for summer shows

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - In this April 14, 2019 file photo, festival-goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 13:04:23-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Live Nation has announced a limited ticket offer where concert tickets can be bought at $20.22 for select shows.

During a limited time, Live Nation is selling these tickets exclusively online and will be available from Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, June 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Concerts will be held either at Old National Center or the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

For more information on tickets, visit its website.

Dates and acts:

Old National Centre

  • Motion City Soundtrack
    • June 11
  • The Wrecks
    • June 21
  • Dean Lewis
    • June 25
  • mike.
    • July 5
  • AJJ
    • July 7
  • Avatar
    • July 13
  • Big Gigantic
    • July 20
  • Brit Floyd
    • July 24
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour
    • August 11
  • Emo Night La
    • August 12
  • Oliver Tree with JAWNY and Huddy
    • August 23
  • Charlotte Sands
    • September 7

TCU Amphitheater

  • ZPL Birthday Bash with Charlie Puth & more
    • June 17
  • Fitz & The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones
    • June 18
  • Third Eye Blind
    • July 7
  • Sheryl Crow
    • July 9
  • Lyle Lovett and his Large Band & Chris Isaak
    • July 20
  • Buddy Guy & John Hiatt
    • July 27
  • LANY & Surfaces
    • August 8
  • Dispatch & O.A.R.
    • August 9
