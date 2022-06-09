Live Nation offers special $20.22 tickets for summer shows

INDIANAPOLIS — Live Nation has announced a limited ticket offer where concert tickets can be bought at $20.22 for select shows.
During a limited time, Live Nation is selling these tickets exclusively online and will be available from Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, June 16 at 11:59 p.m.
Concerts will be held either at Old National Center or the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.
For more information on tickets, visit its website.
Dates and acts:
Old National Centre
- Motion City Soundtrack
- June 11
- The Wrecks
- June 21
- Dean Lewis
- June 25
- mike.
- July 5
- AJJ
- July 7
- Avatar
- July 13
- Big Gigantic
- July 20
- Brit Floyd
- July 24
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour
- August 11
- Emo Night La
- August 12
- Oliver Tree with JAWNY and Huddy
- August 23
- Charlotte Sands
- September 7
TCU Amphitheater
- ZPL Birthday Bash with Charlie Puth & more
- June 17
- Fitz & The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- June 18
- Third Eye Blind
- July 7
- Sheryl Crow
- July 9
- Lyle Lovett and his Large Band & Chris Isaak
- July 20
- Buddy Guy & John Hiatt
- July 27
- LANY & Surfaces
- August 8
- Dispatch & O.A.R.
- August 9
