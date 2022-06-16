Top 14 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: June 17 - 19

Juneteenth — Holiday

Juneteenth is a day commemorating the end of slavery in Confederate states. June 19 officially became a federal holiday last year after President Joe Biden signed it into legislation.

The holiday lands on a Sunday this year, and Indy is really showing out with all of the events lined up. There are so many events throughout central Indiana, in fact, that WRTV's Jazlyn Gomez put together a list for Inside Indy.

There's something for everyone this weekend, so get out and celebrate, whether it's heading to a book festival, hopping on a bike, or listening to some music.

Juneteenth events in Indianapolis on Sunday include the Juneteenth and Jazz Community Celebration at Eiteljorg Museum, the Indiana Pride of Color's Le Brunch en Rouge, the Juneteenth Foodways Festival at the President Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, SleepyNap Vibes' Juneteenth Edition at The Jazz Kitchen, Biketeenth, and the Center for Black Literature & Culture's 5th Annual Indy Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration.

Father's Day — Holiday

Don't forget to celebrate your dad or parent this weekend!

Father's Day is on Sunday, and there are several things for you to get into together. Check out Brian Blade and The Fellowship Band at The Jazz Kitchen, go to one of the many Juneteenth events, or head to Hotel Indy for a special Father's Day brunch.

Indy Film Fest — Movies

It's the first weekend of the 11-day 2022 Indy Film Fest. The in-person screenings started Wednesday and will last through Sunday. Afterwhich the festival will continue virtually.

On Saturday, there is an awards night at Kan Kan Cinema, where they will feature the 2022 film " I Love My Dad." The movie is inspired by a true story where a hopelessly estranged father (Patton Oswalt) catfishes his son (James Morosini) in an attempt to reconnect. A party will follow the screening.

Visit indyfilmfest.org for more information and tickets.

Madam Walker Legacy Center 95th Anniversary Celebration — Festival

Madam Walker Center Celebrates 95 years

The Madam Walker Legacy Center is doing it big for their 95th Anniversary Celebration this weekend.

The weekend kicks off with a Legacy Ball on Friday night, where Babyface will also be in attendance. The party continues on Saturday and Sunday with free block parties on Indiana Avenue outside the Walker from Noon until 5:00 p.m. There is also a Father's Day Juneteenth brunch at the Walker ballroom Sunday morning.



To Freedom! The Ball — LGBTQ

On Saturday, the Indiana Pride of Color is hosting a Juneteenth celebration for Black and African American LGBTQ folks. Hosted at 416 Wabash, the 21-and-over event pays homage to the ballroom community. Tickets must be purchased in advance as they won't be sold at the door. Visit the Indy Pride website for more details.



Talbot Street Art Fair — Art

The Talbott Street Art Fair on Saturday and Sunday will have more than 200 artists from across the country situated between 16th and 20th Streets in the Herron Morton neighborhood. Check out some art at the free family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Many Flanner House Anniversaries & a Ribbon Cutting — Festival

WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Another art piece on Cleo's Bodega and Cafe. The mural depicts the portraits of five cultural leaders. From left to right: Frances Malone, Frank W. Flanner, Booker T. Washington, Cleo Blackburn, and Albert Moore. WRTV is still waiting to hear back from Celo's Bodega on who created this mural.

There's a lot to celebrate over in the 46208 neighborhood this weekend.

On Sunday, Flanner House will be celebrating not only Juneteenth but also the 3rd anniversary of Cleo's Bodega & Cafe, the 2nd anniversary of Flanner Farms, which sources fresh produce for the bodega, and the 1-year anniversary of Ujamaa Community Bookstore's opening.

In the last few years, Flanner House has helped open these Black-owned businesses Indy will be celebrating.

And — in Flanner House fashion — the organization will be breaking ground on a new center on Sunday as well, the "Morningstar" mental wellness center.

From noon to 5 p.m., there will be more than 75 local Black business vendors, food trucks, games, live music, and interactive activities.



The Chicks — Music

The Chicks are performing at Ruoff Music Center on Sunday! Alongside them will be Patty Griffin. Tickets are still available on livenation.com. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.



Indiana Grown Monumental Marketplace — Shopping

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, the Indiana Grown Monumental Marketplace takes over Monument Circle. Shoppers can browse booths and produce tables from more than 65 farmers, artisans, and other Indiana-based businesses



Kangaroo Crossing — Animals

The Indianapolis Zoo's new Kangaroo Crossing opens on Saturday.

The new exhibit features red kangaroos and cockatoos, native to Australia. Visitors can walk into a large open area without fencing where the kangaroos roam freely. Some can even pet a kangaroo if they'd like. The best way to approach, according to the Zoo, "is slowly from behind and gently pat on the back, not the face or ears."



Groovin' in the Garden — Wine

You get to bring your own chair to this event on Saturday — Groovin’ in the Garden at Easley Winery. From 2 to 5 p.m., there will be free live jazz music, where you can enjoy a wine bottle, glass, or slushie.



Du-Rag Fest — LGBTQ

The 1000 Words Gallery is hosting its Du-Rag Fest on Saturday and Sunday, where the Queer Black culture will be celebrated in spoken word, music, art, and dancing. In the Instagram post above, you're sure to find a time for you to slide through an event good for you.



Amos Lee — Music

Rock the Ruins continues on Sunday over at Holliday Park, where Amos Lee will be performing. The doors open at 5 p.m., so be sure to get there early and get in line with your lawn chairs. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available for $45.



Indy Pride Drive-in Movie Night — LGBTQ

This family-friendly movie night put together by Indy Pride at Tibbs Drive-In on Friday will feature Lightyear, Bobs Burgers, Dr. Strange Multiverse, Jurassic World: Dominion, and Top Gun Maverick.

Adult tickets are $11, and kids are $6. Showtimes start at 8 and 11:30 p.m.

