Things to do for Father's Day 2022 in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Father's Day lands on June 19 this year and is coming up quickly.
Around Father's Day, there will be plenty of activities, deals, and events all around Indianapolis.
Here's a list:
- Father's Day Car Wash: Prime Car Wash is offering free car washes in honor of Father's Day. Alongside this event, Prime Car Wash will be offering free coffee and donuts.
- On June 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Located at 8919 Emerson Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46237
- Father's Day Engraving: Crown Liquors will be engraving Angel Envy Bourbon for a personalized message for Father's Day.
- On June 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Located at 150 North Delaware St., Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Brunch & Grooves: Father's Day/ Juneteenth Celebration: Hotel Indy will be hosting a Father's Day and Juneteenth brunch celebration. Enjoy food, music, and socialize during this event.
- On June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Located at 141 Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Number One Dad Wine & Dine Father's Day Brunch: The event center The Retreat USA will be hosting a Father's Day wine and dine brunch. With wine slushies, food, and goodie bags, fathers will certainly enjoy this brunch.
- On June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Located at 120 East Market St. #Suite 705 Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Father’s Day Field Day: Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard have created Father's Day Field Day for fathers to embrace their inner child. Families are encouraged to join in on the fun or enjoy the drinks that Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard offer.
- On June 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Located at 28153 Ditch Road, Sheridan, IN 46069
