Juneteenth celebrations around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Juneteenth lands on Sunday, June 19 and several organizations will be honoring the day with events around central Indiana.
Every year, Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19. It commemorates the day on which African American slaves got the news that the Emancipation Proclamation went into full effect in 1865.
This day is now known as 'Freedom Day.'
Here's a list of events going on by county:
Marion County
- Juneteenth Foodways Festival
- Friday, June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
- This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.
- Indy Juneteenth Festival
- Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at White River Park
- This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.
- Indiana Juneteenth Freedom Music Festival
- Saturday, June 18 at 6 p.m. at Old National Centre
- To purchase tickets and get more information, visit their website.
- Juneteenth Jamboree
- Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Children's Museum
- To purchase tickets and get more information, visit their website.
- Juneteenth Concert with Karen Clark Sheard
- Sunday, June 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Madame Walker Legacy Center
- To purchase tickets and get more information, visit their website.
Hamilton County
- Fishers 3rd Annual Juneteenth Jubilee
- Sunday, June 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nickel Plate District Ampitheater
- This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.
Monroe County
- City of Bloomington Juneteenth
- Saturday, June 18 at Switchyard Park
- This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.
