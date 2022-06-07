Juneteenth celebrations around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Juneteenth lands on Sunday, June 19 and several organizations will be honoring the day with events around central Indiana.

Every year, Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19. It commemorates the day on which African American slaves got the news that the Emancipation Proclamation went into full effect in 1865.

This day is now known as 'Freedom Day.'

Here's a list of events going on by county:

Marion County



Juneteenth Foodways Festival

Friday, June 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.

Indy Juneteenth Festival

Saturday, June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at White River Park This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.

Indiana Juneteenth Freedom Music Festival

Saturday, June 18 at 6 p.m. at Old National Centre To purchase tickets and get more information, visit their website.

Juneteenth Jamboree

Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Children's Museum To purchase tickets and get more information, visit their website.

Juneteenth Concert with Karen Clark Sheard

Sunday, June 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Madame Walker Legacy Center To purchase tickets and get more information, visit their website.



Hamilton County



Fishers 3rd Annual Juneteenth Jubilee

Sunday, June 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Nickel Plate District Ampitheater This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website.



Monroe County

