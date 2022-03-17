Top 14 things to do in Indianapolis this weekend: March 17 - 20

2022 NCAA Tournament — Sports

Your bracket is filled out, bets have been made, and now its time to root on your favorite team in March Madness's first and second rounds.

The road to the Final Four starts at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a matchup between Michigan and Colorado State, Longwood vs. Tennessee, Saint Peter's vs. Kentucky, and then San Francisco vs. Murray State. Saturday's matchups will be announced after the final game on Thursday.

St. Patrick's Day Fun — Holiday

Following the 40th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade downtown, there are several different events and places to participate in the holiday fun.

Take part in the two-day "Kiss Me, I'm Irish" bar crawl that starts at 16-Bit Bar & Arcade on Thursday and ends at The Whistle Stop. Then, participate in the 29th Annual St. Patrick's Day 5K Shamrock Run and Parade Walk on Saturday or head over to Duke's Indy for a night of country karaoke.

History of Agriculture in Indiana — Family

Saturday is Family Discovery Day at the Indiana State Museum. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., learn about agriculture and farming history in Indiana. Visitors will be able to see live chicks, do hands-on experiments, and more.

Brickworld LEGO Exposition — Toys

LEGO

Brickworld's LEGO Exposition will be at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. LEGO enthusiasts of all ages can build, play, and see up to 50 large displays such as the "Great Ball Contraption." General admission tickets are $14 at the door, tickets ordered online are $12, $9 for military members and first responders, and kids under three are free. State Fairgrounds parking is $10.

Henhouse Prowlers and Sphinx Virtuosi — Music

Photo Provider: The Center for the Performing Arts Henhouse Prowlers is playing at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel on Friday, Mar. 18, 2022.

If you're in the mood for a change of scenery, head up to Carmel to The Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. Henhouse Prowlers plays on Friday and Sphinx Virtuosi plays Saturday.

Henhouse is playing as part of the Americana Series at The Center. The bluegrass band incorporates music from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Tickets are $45 for their show.

Sphinx is a chamber orchestra that, according to The Center, is "dedicated to increasing racial and ethnic diversity in classical music." The orchestra is made up of 18 Black and Latinx soloists. Their show is $20 per ticket or $15 for students.

Jack Everly at Hilbert Circle Theatre — Broadway

Principal Pops conductor Jack Everly will be leading the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra this weekend through a set of Broadway music. Musical fans can enjoy performances from Disney's Frozen, Sunday in the Park with George, Music Man, Dear Evan Hansen, Les Mis, Wicked Moulin Rouge and Guys & Dolls. Everly will conduct two shows on Friday and one on Saturday.

Women in Jazz—Music

The Jazz Kitchen continues its celebration of Women's History Month with plenty of women jazz artists hitting its stage on Sunday. Starting at 6:30 p.m., hear performances from Monika Herzig, Janiece Jaffe, and Cathy Morris. The trio will be performing music by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Marian McPartland, Carla Bley, and their own compositions. Tickets are $15 to $25.

Darius Rucker with Caylee Hammack — Music

Photo Provided: Live Nation

Darius Rucker will be performing twice in the Circle City. Both shows will be at the Murat Theatre in the Old National Centre. There are still tickets available for her shows on Friday and Saturday.

Los Angele Azules — Music

Los Angeles Azules is celebrating 40 years of cumbia with a tour, which include a stop in Indy. On Sunday, catch the creators of the Symphonic Cumbia at the Old National Centra inside of the Egyptian Room. Tickets are $62.50 to $78.50.

Bottleworks BBall Bash — Sports

Kelsey Anderson Sixty-degree weather plus all day basketball is a Hoosier’s dream day, but health officials think that equation could equal a spike in COVID-19 cases.



Thursday through Saturday the Bottleworks BBall Bash is back. The indoor and outdoor event in the Bottlewoorks District shuts down traffic on parts of Carrollton Ave. and 9th St. The BBall Bash includes a 20-foot LED video screen airing the first and second rounds of March Madness basketball games each day with outdoor seating, food stations, and pop-up bars. This event is free.

The New Dinosphere — Kids

Photo Provided: The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

Dinosphere returns to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis on Saturday after a year of being closed for renovations. According to the Children's Museum, visitors can expect new fossils, footprints, and murals. WRTV's Michelle Kaufman spoke with the director of Dinosphere earlier this month, where she learned about two sauropods, a baptanodon, and more new finds at the exhibit.

A "Jurassic Jubilee" is planned for Friday at the museum, where there will be a preview of the new Dinosphere with food and dancing.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition — Art

Photos Provided: SEE Attractions and Bridgeman Images

"Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" will be one display inside the Circle Centre Mall starting Friday. The Exhibition includes 34 reproductions of Michelangelo's artwork, including the artist's ceiling frescoes from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel and pieces like "The Creation of Adam" and "The Last Judgement."

Flurries on the Canal — Music

It's the final Saturday for "Flurries on the Canal." The outdoor series wraps up with one last performance from 1 to 3 p.m. next to the Orange Bridge on the Canal Walk. Artists performing on Saturday include Clare Longendyke, The Girl Called Books, Kristen Bales, and Crescent Ulmer.

The Bachelor Live On Stage

The Bachelor Live On Stage event will make its way to Clowes Memorial Hall on Friday. Season 17's Andrew Spencer will attend with host Becca Kufrin and many more previous guests on the mansion. Event organizers promise an interactive show with surprises and more.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.