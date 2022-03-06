How to celebrate St. Patrick's Day around Central Indiana

Ind. — Hoosiers are in luck - there are several ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day across our area.

Indianapolis

It wouldn't be St. Patrick's Day in the Circle City without the annual greening of the canal. This year's event is scheduled for March 16 at 5 p.m. at Ohio and West Street downtown on the Ohio Street canal basin.

Bands, balloons, floats and more are just some of the things taking part in the 40th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17. The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania Streets.

On March 19, the 29th annual 5k Shamrock Run & Walk will take place in the morning.

The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library is offering free admission on March 17. An Irish music singalong is part of the day's events.

Hamilton County

The Nickel Plate Express is transforming into the Shamrock Express to celebrate the Irish on Saturday, March 12. Family and adult only rides are available.

Clay Terrace is hoping shoppers have luck with its scavenger hunt on March 17 beginning at 11 a.m. A Leprechaun will leave gold coins in select Clay Terrace Stores for shoppers to find.

The Carmel Ballroom Dance Studio's St. Patrick’s Day Line Dance Group Class and Dance Party is taking place March 18 from 7-9:30 p.m.

