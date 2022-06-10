Everything you need to know for this weekend's WonderRoad Festival at Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS — The long-awaited WonderRoad Festival at Garfield Park in Indianapolis takes place this weekend. If you are planning to attend, or simply live in the area, this is everything you need to know ahead of the event.

The "WonderRoad" Music Festival has a diverse lineup of nearly 30 bands and artists slated to perform on June 11 and 12, from 1 to 10 p.m. Headliners include Vampire Weekend, Lord Huron, Bastille, Milky Chance, Bishop Briggs and Taylor Bennett.

The daily performances are:

Saturday:

Vampire Weekend

Chvrches

Hippo Campus

Wrabel

Rip

Noga Erez

John Harvie

Motherfolk

81355

GoldPark

Detention

Fern Murphy

Huckleberry Funk

The Vindys

Sunday:

Lord Huron

Bastille

Mat Kearney

Milky Chance

Taylor Bennett

The Blue Stones

Reignwolf

Des Rocs

Leah Kate

Hembree

Wavrunner

The Protest

The Palace

Performances will be split between three stages: The Music Elevates Stage, The White Claw Stage and The Hi-Fi Stage.

On top of the music performances, there will also be art, food and drink available.

According to the WonderRoad website, there are no particular entry requirements. You will not need to bring proof of vaccination to attend, but organizers would like anyone feeling under the weather to remain home.

Weather is expected to hover in the lower-80s, but as with any long day in the sun, shade is needed. There will be a shade oasis station between the three stages for fans needed a rest.

According to the festival's website, on-site parking is sold out. However, there are nearby parking lots at Manual High School and Emma Donnan Middle School in the area that will be available for parking each day of the festival. These lots have limited space and cost $25.

Daily and two-day tickets are still available for purchase on the WonderRoad website.