Indy's General American Donut Company closing after 8 years

INDIANAPOLIS — General American Donut Company has closed on National Donut Day, according to the shop's Facebook page.
The shop posted a brief message on its Facebook page the day before.
“GADCO's last day will be this Friday, which also happens to be National Donut Day. Stop by, say goodbye, have a donut and a cup of coffee." said the message.
The shop opened at its regular hour, 8 a.m., and closed for the last time at 1 p.m.
No further explanation was given as to why the shop decided to close.
