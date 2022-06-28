Indy’s Oriental Inn restaurant is closing after 37 years of business

INDIANAPOLIS — The Oriental Inn is closing its doors after 37 years of business in Indianapolis.

Also known as “Indy’s Chinese Restaurant,” the business suffered a kitchen fire last year on November 14. According to their website, the fire caused them to close the restaurant for an unknown period to make the necessary repairs.

On Tuesday morning, The Oriental Inn announced they had made the decision to close permanently.

“Please know this was not an easy decision to make. This was a decision that was made after months of conversation and discussions,” they announced in a post on their Facebook page.

The last update the owners gave regarding the reopening status was in February, and since then, they said they have tried to get in touch with contractors and mechanical companies but have been unable to make the proper arrangements.

In addition to the repair struggles, the family has had to deal with personal injuries, and they say closing the business will allow them to focus on health and healing.

“During our 37 years of business, we have created new friendships and everlasting memories that we will cherish. We are very apologetic and grateful to our customers who have cheered us on and supported us throughout the years.”