NDstreetBAR, formerly Next Door Eatery, closes for good

INDIANAPOLIS — NDstreetBAR, formerly Next Door Eatery, is now closed for good.

The restaurant, located at 4573 N. College Ave., had been open less than a year after reopening last summer following its one-year hiatus from 2020 to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kitchen Restaurant Group, co-owned by Kimbal Musk, said it decided to close the Meridian-Kessler eatery on June 18 because of hiring and supply chain challenges.

According to The Kitchen Restaurant Group, all NDstreetBAR employees were offered severance.

The Kitchen Restaurant Group's second restaurant in Indianapolis, Hedge Row American Bistro, also appears to be permanently closed. The Mass Ave restaurant has sat empty under a temporary closure for the last couple of years. Last year, The Kitchen Restaurant Group told WRTV it was remodeling Hedge Row's space at 350 Massachusetts Ave. Suite 150.

Although Hedge Row is marked as "Permanently Closed" on Google and its website has been taken down, The Kitchen Restaurant Group's spokesperson did not respond to inquiries about if it was gone for good.

In the closing statement, Sam Hallak, the COO of The Kitchen Restaurant Group, stated the company's "goal is to return to the Indianapolis market in the near future.”

