Your guide to finding food late at night in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Honestly, late-night dining is not the same as it was pre-pandemic.

It's as if finding a kitchen open past 10 p.m. is near impossible sometimes. Or, if you do find one, it's far away and the wait is over an hour long.

Understandably, the rules have changed and late-night diners are playing a different game now compared to 2 years ago.

Whether it's from county rules or lack of traffic while folks were socially distanced, our local restaurants, pubs, and bars have had to shorten hours in the last 2 years.

Now, as they work to rebuild, staffing numbers are low and inflation prices are impacting owners just the same as they areimpacting diners.

Plus, we, the patrons, have not been out that late. Either we're still getting back into the nightlife swing of things, or we continue to rely on our trusted delivery services (again).

Below, you'll find a guide to some of the best places to grab a bite from midnight to 5 a.m. around the city. Some you might befamiliar with, but they may have new hours or a new location.

From the West 38th Street Mecca of Mexican Food Trucks to downtown pubs and clubs serving up good grub, here's where you can fulfill your taste buds' desires late into the night and early into the morning.

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.

