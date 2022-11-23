Small Business Saturday Profile: Indy CBD Plus aims to make lives better with balanced options

INDIANAPOLIS — This holiday season, WRTV's Inside Indy is profiling central Indiana businesses that could be the perfect place to snap up gifts for your family and friends.

If you know someone who could be helped by CBD, a locally owned shop may be the right fit for a unique and holistic present.

CBD has grown in popularity in recent years as a way to treat issues ranging from physical pain to mental health. It's a naturally occurring chemical found in cannabis. But unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive and it does not create a "high" when used.

In states like Indiana where cannabis possession is illegal, CBD businesses have found a foothold — like Indy CBD Plus on the south side.

"About 4 and 1/2 years ago, when CBD very first came to Indiana, I was very passionate about helping people in general," Indy CBD Plus Owner Amanda Jenkinson said. "I found that, through research, this was going to be something that could really change people's lives."

Jenkinson leveraged her 10 years of retail experience to start Indy CBD Plus. She believes in providing options for people on their health journey that don't necessarily involve pharmaceuticals.

"I'm sure everybody knows, like, the Charlotte Fiji story with Charlotte's web," Jenkinson said. "But I knew people in my personal life that had been helped by cannabis products and we wanted to do that for our customers in our community."

Another layer to Indy CBD Plus is the shop's overall drive to avoid the taboo feeling of purchasing CBD. Jenkinson's business styles itself as a vitamins and supplements shop.

"We wanted a place where everybody could come and feel welcome, from the 21-year-old to the 80-year-old," Jenkinson said. "Because — usually Grandma's not going to want to come in to a vape shop or a head shop."

The shop sells several forms of CBD, but Jenkinson says the most popular items are edibles.

Whatever you decide to try, Jenkinson said helping folks learn about CBD is one of the joys of her job.

"I have a lot of regular customers I see at least once a week, sometimes more, and then (we are) meeting new people and hearing how we help them and change their life," she said.

Indy CBD Plus is located at 5144 Madison Ave., Suite 5. You can shop in-person or online.

The shop's hours are:

