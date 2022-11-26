Small Business Saturday Profile: Irvington's Black Sheep Gifts inspires the black sheep in all of us

INDIANAPOLIS — This holiday season, WRTV's Inside Indy is profiling local businesses that could be the perfect place to snap up gifts for your family and friends.

Black Sheep Gifts in Irvington may be just right if you have a quandary on your checklist for presents.

"I love a challenge of having somebody come in and say, 'I'm looking for a gift for a 12-year-old boy and I don't know what to get him,'" Black Sheep owner Lisa Bennett said. "My favorite thing is (feeling) challenged, accepted ... and I can come up with five or six items and put personal touches on things, being able to create and curate the right gift for each person."

Celebrating the outside-of-the-box people in your life is part of the foundation of Black Sheep Gifts. It opened in 2010. The business name is officially registered as "Thanks, Frank LLC" as a tribute to Bennett's father, who died in 2009.

"And we kind of joke that on his side of the family, it's a whole herd of black sheep," Bennett said. "There aren't really any white sheep. A few gray."

Thus, Black Sheep Gifts was named.

The shop is stocked with items, big or small, for anyone in your life. Puzzles and games sell like hot cakes this time of year, but Bennett said their cozy sock selection is also very popular.

"We say we take you cradle to grave," Bennett said. "We have something for everybody."

Offering a little piece of the pie for everyone ties into Bennett's commitment to Irvington as a local business owner.

"The best part of owning a local business is the connection to your community. The community is so supportive here in Irvington," Bennett said. "I keep thinking that what I really want is the next generation to bring their kids through Irvington and say, 'Oh, I remember there used to be this gift shop there. And the lady had candy.' And, you know, 'She would give us a piece sometimes,' and things like that. So it's really about being part of the neighborhood."

Black Sheep Gifts is located at 5626 E. Washington St. and is open 7 days a week. Its hours are:



Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. -7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. -8 p.m.

Sunday 12-5 p.m.

You can also follow Black Sheep Gifts on Facebook.