Small Business Saturday Profile: Revealing a hidden gem in Tuggle's Gifts & Goods

INDIANAPOLIS — This holiday season, WRTV's Inside Indy is profiling local businesses that could be the perfect place to snap up gifts for your family and friends.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses went under due to drastically different consumer conditions.

But some of those conditions created the environment Brooke and Ross Tuggle needed to start their vision for Tuggle's Gifts & Goods.

"I make polymer clay earrings and (Ross) makes wooden wall art," co-owner Brooke said. "Those were just hobbies at the time. But we had a lot of extra time on our hands, like a lot of people did in 2020."

The Tuggles soon realized they wanted a storefront where they could sell the items they crafted. As the project grew, the store included local artists' and creators' work as well.

"A lot of the local artists that we carry were signed up for craft fairs and events like that in 2020 that were all canceled for the most part," Brooke said. "We were able to give them an outlet where they could promote their items in a storefront."

Everyone has an artist inside of them. The Tuggles say they love giving people a stepping stone to embrace their creativity.

"You know: 'Oh, I work a 9 to 5, but I make pottery on the side. I wish I could go full-time pottery,'" Ross said. "That's kind of our main focus, is trying to push people to do it. If this is your dream, and you want to do it, we'll help you by giving you a space to sell it."

Ross says they've seen crafters and creators transition to full-time work with their art after putting their work on the shelves at Tuggle's.

Tuggle's Gifts & Goods moved into its current location in Fountain Square just this past October. Both Brooke and Ross agree they love being roommates both at home and at work.

"It's just cool," Ross said. "I wouldn't have ever really gotten to see her work ethic in a way of, like, a professional work setting, without doing the store. So it's cool to see that side of your spouse that maybe you wouldn't ever really get a chance to see. It's pretty cool to see how hard of a worker she is."

Along with great gifts, the holidays promise all sorts of fun at Tuggle's. There's a mailbox at the shop for letters to Santa, who will be visiting on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Tuggles also invite you in year-round if you need a cozy place to work remotely. We spotted some open tables at Tuggle's while we visited.

"If you want to come in here and work from there instead of a coffee shop, we'd love for people to do that," Brooke said.

Eventually, Brooke and Ross hope to host community classes in their shop and workshops on bouquet making, painting and more.

Tuggle's Gifts & Goods is located at 1029 Virginia Ave. You can also shop online. The store hours are:

