Small Business Saturday Profile: Twisted Sisters has something for everyone on your holiday shopping list

INDIANAPOLIS – This holiday season, WRTV's Inside Indy is profiling local businesses that could be the perfect place to snap up gifts for your family and friends.

Twisted Sisters on the northeast side of Indianapolis could be just the ticket, especially if you're looking for a unique and eccentric present in a brightly decorated environment.

"I love Christmas decorations," owner Teresa Fahrbach said. "People are always happy, and I don't know... It's just kind of a joyful time of year, because you're getting a gift but then you always end up buying one for yourself."

The idea for the shop came about when Fahrbach and her sister Linda lost their mother unexpectedly, leaving them to care for their father, who had Alzheimer's.

"We would always take our dad out to lunch and talk about what we would do if we had a gift store," Fahrbach said.

The sisters imagined a shop that was like "an art fair in a box." Eventually in 2008, Twisted Sisters was launched. Fahrbach says they work hard to keep products stocked that are crafted or made by hand.

"One of our biggest hit items is a thing called a kantha blanket," Fahrbach said. "They're made by women in India, in New Delhi or Bangladesh and they're these gorgeous, colorful blankets that you can cuddle up in."

Twisted Sisters also offers ornaments, light-up decorations, accessories, soaps and a wide array of gifts that will make you smile. There's also the — ahem — censored section at the corner of the store, for the adults in your life.

"It's nothing really bad, but, you know, bad words that people kind of like to go back there and giggle (at)," Fahrbach said. "Lots of good stocking stuffers."

Twisted Sisters is located at 3937 E. 82nd St. and their hours are: