Ukrainian orchestra performing in Carmel at the Palladium

CARMEL — Friday, Feb. 24 marks the one year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine.

The Center for the Performing Arts will host the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine on Friday.

The Center booked the performance in 2021.

The program will feature will feature music of Brahms, Grieg and Dvořák (his New World Symphony) with piano soloist Oksana Rapita.

Provided/Center for the Performing Arts

Piano soloist Oksana Rapita

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online. Student tickets at $15 and there are discounts for military personnel and first responders.

In addition to the concert, two local nonprofit groups, Indiana Supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian Society of Indiana, will have lobby tables to share information about their work.

There's also a special cocktail in Ukraine's national colors, blue and yellow. “Stand with Ukraine” is made with Stoli vodka (produced in Latvia from Slovakian grains), blue Curacao liqueur, sweet and sour mix and a lemon slice.