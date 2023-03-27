John Mayer will perform in Indy this October

INDIANAPOLIS — John Mayer has added new stops for his fall 2023 tour including a performance in downtown Indianapolis.

The newest leg of Mayer's solo accoustic tour will launch with an encore performance at Madison Square Garden in New York. He'll be performing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tues. October 17, 2023. The tour will run through November.

"The highly acclaimed tour, produced by Live Nation, features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout the U.S, with UK and European dates to be announced soon," according to a release from Live Nation.

Presale for the newest leg of his tour will begin on Wed. March 29 at 9 a.m. and run through Mar. 30 at 10 p.m. Fans can also sign up to receive a presale access code at johnmayer.com. General ticket sales will begin on Mar. 31 at 9 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at johnmayer.com or livenation.com.