Kenny Chesney to perform at Ruoff Music Center on May 5

NOBLESVILLE — Country music star Kenny Chesney will perform at Ruoff Music Center on May 5 as part of his Here And Now 2022 Tour.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Chesney’s website and LiveNation.com.

Carly Pearce, the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, will also perform.

Chesney last performed at Ruoff Music Center in May 2018 when he paused his concert to honor Ella Whistler, who was wounded in a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.