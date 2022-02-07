Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Kenny Chesney to perform at Ruoff Music Center on May 5

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Jamison
<p>FILE - In this April 3, 2016, file photo, Kenny Chesney performs at the 4th Annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival in Las Vegas. Police said an officer shot several times near Philadelphia got a call from country singer Chesney with an apology for saying he was dead. Chesney gave a shoutout to Officer Christopher Dorman at the Saturday, June 25, 2016, concert in south Philadelphia but mistakenly said he had died. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)</p>
Kenny Chesney mistakenly reports that cop died, calls to apologize
Posted at 10:08 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 10:55:32-05

NOBLESVILLE — Country music star Kenny Chesney will perform at Ruoff Music Center on May 5 as part of his Here And Now 2022 Tour.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Chesney’s website and LiveNation.com.

Carly Pearce, the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, will also perform.

Chesney last performed at Ruoff Music Center in May 2018 when he paused his concert to honor Ella Whistler, who was wounded in a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

TOP STORIES: 15 juvenile suspects are facing adult murder charges in Marion County | If approved, proposed development could close long-time Indy restaurants | Former shipping containers turning into Indianapolis hotels | Mexico seizes 380,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal | Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!