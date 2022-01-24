Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Kid Rock coming to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville in August

items.[0].image.alt
Photo Provided/Live Nation
Kid Rock is bringing his Bad Reputation Tour to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Friday, August 12, 2022. The show will also feature appearances by Foreigner and Trey Lewis.
kid rock bad reputation.png
Posted at 9:13 AM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 09:13:49-05

NOBLESVILLE — Kid Rock is bringing his Bad Reputation Tour to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville in August.

The show will also feature appearances by Foreigner and Trey Lewis.

Tickets for the Friday, Aug. 12, show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Tickets will be available online.

TOP STORIES: Florida couple left homeless after leasing a home | Suspect in rapper Young Dolph's murder captured at a truckstop in Brazil | Indiana bill would ban providers from discouraging ivermectin for COVID-19 | Indiana bill would require state to track teacher injuries | 14 years ago: Hovey Street murders shocked Indianapolis

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!