Kid Rock coming to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville in August

NOBLESVILLE — Kid Rock is bringing his Bad Reputation Tour to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville in August.
The show will also feature appearances by Foreigner and Trey Lewis.
Tickets for the Friday, Aug. 12, show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Tickets will be available online.
