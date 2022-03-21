Machine Gun Kelly bringing tour to Noblesville on August 11

NOBLESVILLE — Machine Gun Kelly is bringing his Mainstream Sellout Tour to Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville this August.
Tickets for the Thursday, Aug. 11 show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Travis Baker and WILLOW will be joining Machine Gun Kelly as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.
Tickets will be available online.
TOP STORIES: $30 million golf and entertainment venue opening in downtown Indianapolis in June | PHOTOS: Plainfield Walmart distribution center fire | Live Updates: Walmart distribution center fire in Plainfield | Indianapolis car dealership under investigation for odometer fraud | New Castle High School varsity baseball coach resigns as district conducts investigation