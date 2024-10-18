Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats to perform at Fishers Event Center in March 2025

FISHERS — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will perform at the new Fishers Event Center as part of their arena tour.

The band will be in Fishers on March 18 with opening act The Tesky Brothers. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. through TicketMaster.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats recently released their fourth full-length studio album “South of Here” and previously performed at Ruoff Music Center as part of the FarmAid 2023 festival.

The Fishers Event Center is set to open in November.

The new Fishers Event Center is just one month away from officially opening its doors.



The 7,500-seat capacity event center sits on a 53-acre plot and will host everything from concerts, and entertainment acts to basketball games, graduation ceremonies, and more.

Other big shows planned for the venue include country music icon Blake Shelton and superstar Megan Moroney.