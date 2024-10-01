Blake Shelton to perform at Fishers Event Center in March 2025

FISHERS — The new Fishers Event Center is just a month away from officially opening its doors — and just announced one of its biggest shows to date

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, Country music star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton is set to hit the newly built stage.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at FishersEventCenter.com

City of Fishers



The Fishers Event Center is set to open in November.

The 7,500-seat capacity event center sits on a 53-acre plot and will host everything from concerts, and entertainment acts to basketball games, graduation ceremonies, and more.

Other big shows planned for the venue include country superstar Megan Moroney next April and a first wave of events to begin after the official opening.

