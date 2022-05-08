Newfields summer film series returns

INDIANAPOLIS — As summer approaches, The Amphitheater at Newfields is preparing to host an outdoor movie experience.
The Summer Nights Film Series will take place across 15 nights throughout the months of June, July and August.
Tickets will go on sale for Newfields members May 10 at 11 a.m. and for the general public on May 17 at 11 a.m. Individual tickets are $9 for members and $12 for the general public.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and films will start at dusk.
The following films will be shown:
- Friday, June 3 | The Philadelphia Story (1940, dir. George Cukor, 112 mins., NR)
- Friday, June 10 | Call Me by Name (2017, dir. Luca Guadagnino, 132 mins., R) OR But I’m a Cheerleader (1999, dir. Jamie Babbit, 75 mins., R)
- Friday, June 17 | Brewster’s Millions (1982, dir. Walter Hill, 97 mins., PG)
- Friday, June 24 | Friday the 13th Part III (1982, dir. Steve Miner, 95 mins., R) presented with Indy Film Festival
- Friday, July 8 | To Sir, With Love (1967, dir. James Clavell, 100 mins., NR)
- Friday, July 15 | Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998, dir. Andy Tennant, 121 mins., PG-13)
- Friday, July 22 | Indy Shorts International Film Festival (Oscar® Shorts)
- Saturday, July 23 | Indy Shorts International Film Festival (Award Winners)
- Friday, July 29 | Cruella (2021, dir. Craig Gillespie, 134 mins., PG-13)
- Friday, August 5 | Gaslight (1944, dir. George Cukor, 114 mins., NR)
- Saturday, August 6 | Encanto (2021, dirs. Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Charise Castro Smith, 99 mins., PG)
- Friday, August 12 | Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958, dirs. Richard Brooks and Dan Fogelman, 108 mins., NR)
- Friday, August 19 | Chungking Express (1994, dir. Wong Kar Wai, 102 mins., PG-13)*
- Saturday, August 20 | Guardians of the Galaxy (2014, dir. James Gunn, 121 mins., PG-13)
- Friday, August 26 | Chocolat (2000, dir. Lasse Hallstrom, 121 mins., PG-13)
The events are rain or shine; in the event of inclement weather, films will be shown in The Toby at 9 p.m.
