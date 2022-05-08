Watch
Newfields summer film series returns

15 films will be shown from June-August
Posted at 12:01 PM, May 08, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — As summer approaches, The Amphitheater at Newfields is preparing to host an outdoor movie experience.

The Summer Nights Film Series will take place across 15 nights throughout the months of June, July and August.

Tickets will go on sale for Newfields members May 10 at 11 a.m. and for the general public on May 17 at 11 a.m. Individual tickets are $9 for members and $12 for the general public.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and films will start at dusk.

The following films will be shown:

The events are  rain or shine; in the event of inclement weather, films will be shown in The Toby at 9 p.m.

