P!NK coming to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in November

Indianapolis — Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter P!NK has announced a North American arena tour and will be stopping in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 7.

Along with opening acts GROUPLOVE and KidCutUp, P!NK will be touring her ninth studio album TRUSTFALL featuring hit singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and “When I Get There.”

Tickets for The TRUSTFALL Tour will be available Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Citi and Verizon presales will begin Feb 21. All tickets will be on sale at LiveNation.com.