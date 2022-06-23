INDIANAPOLIS — Eighties rock icon Pat Benatar and husband Neil Giraldo are the final performers the Indiana State Fair has announced will perform on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are scheduled to take the stage Aug. 7, joining a lineup of other famous artists from various genres.

Benatar is known for singles including “We Belong,” “Invincible”, “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker” and “Hell Is For Children.”

She and Girlado have worked together for more than three and a half decades. During that time, they've collaborated on two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits.

They've also won four consecutive Grammy awards.

This year's full free stage concert lineup is as follows:

Kansas - Friday, July 29 (opening day)

Jesse McCartney - Saturday, July 30

We The Kingdom - Sunday, July 31

Chaka Khan - Wednesday, August 3

Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett) - Thursday, August 4

Travis Tritt - Friday, August 5

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band - Saturday, August 6

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo - Sunday, August 7

Trace Adkins - Wednesday, August 10

Too Fighters (A Tribute to Foo Fighters) - Thursday, August 11

KC & The Sunshine Band - Friday, August 12

El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair) - Saturday, August 13

Zach Williams - Sunday, August 14

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, August 17

Small Town (A Tribute to John Mellencamp) - Thursday, August 18

Carly Pearce - Friday, August 19

Vixen & Autograph - Saturday, August 20

Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond - Sunday, August 21

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will also be made available at a later time.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.