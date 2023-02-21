Watch Now
Pentatonix to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August

Pentatonix
Kevin Winter
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Recording artists Avi Kaplan, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, and Kevin Olusola of music group Pentatonix perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Pentatonix
Posted at 12:20 PM, Feb 21, 2023
NOBLESVILLE — Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix have announced a North American Tour and will be stopping in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 26.

Featuring opening act Lauren Alaina, the tour announcement comes shortly after the A Cappella group received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

