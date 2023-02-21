Pentatonix to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August

NOBLESVILLE — Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix have announced a North American Tour and will be stopping in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 26.
Featuring opening act Lauren Alaina, the tour announcement comes shortly after the A Cappella group received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
Tickets will go on sale Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.
