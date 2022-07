INDIANAPOLIS — Famed country music singer Reba McEntire and special guest Terri Clark are scheduled to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this November.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at 125 S. Pennsylvania St., according to a Monday Facebook announcement from the venue.

Tickets go on sale starting 10 a.m. Friday.

The performance is part of a new tour, "Reba: Live in Concert" which kicks off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, La. The award-winning singer will perform at 17 cities across the country.

Fans can access a special presale starting 10 a.m. Tuesday by signing up for Reba's email list. A presale code will be emailed Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

Additional details are available at citientertainment.com.

Here's the full list of concert dates: