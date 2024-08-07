Crown Hill community connects with law enforcement at National Night Out

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Law enforcement officers were busy Tuesday night meeting the people and communities they protect, for the 41st annual National Night Out.

It’s an effort that’s much more than one night for Indy neighborhoods looking for solutions to violence.

“It’s an opportunity to engage with one another,” said Adreonna Riggs, the Treasurer of Crown Hill Neighborhood Association.



Dozens of people in the Crown Hill community came out for the annual event that provided food, resources, and a chance for residents to get to know local law enforcement officials. Mayor Joe Hogsett was also in attendance.

WRTV National Night Out

"Connection creates concern. If there’s more connection with our first responders with public officials to our community then we’re going to have better relationships,” Riggs explained.

Riggs is the youngest member of the neighborhood association and is passionate about helping foster change in the neighborhood that’s seen a recent rise in homicides with six already this year.

WATCH | Community leaders react to 6th homicide in the Crown Hill neighborhood this year

Community leaders react to 6th homicide in the Crown Hill neighborhood this year

“This is a good neighborhood filled with good people,” said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey. “They’ve had a little bit of an issue this year that’s why we’re working with groups and community groups like the Crown Hill Neighborhood Association. North district is working with them to try and find solutions, long term solutions that make this neighborhood the great neighborhood it is.”

Tuesday’s annual event was an opportunity to continue the mission by of improving the neighborhood by shedding light on resource, while also bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community.

WRTV National Night Out

“I think it’s important to keep the community safe,” said Sharine Rowley, who's lived in the neighborhood all her life.

"We need to continue strengthening the relationship with community partners because they are doing the work and we need to get the word out there,” added Riggs.

